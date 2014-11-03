Here’s a Video of Taylor Swift Doing Rap Hands and Dancing to Iggy Azalea

It’s Monday morning and you’re not working because you’re thinking about how disgusting your head feels after spending the weekend getting wasted with ghosts and men wearing leotards, so take a moment and watch this video of Taylor Swift dancing to Iggy Azalea on Ryan Seacrest. She does rap hands. She dances. She… claps? To be honest this is probably exactly how I look when I dance to rap music, so I’m not going to pass too much judgement. If you need me, I’ll be over here listening to 1989 on repeat.