Here’s a Whole Kendrick Lamar Live Set, If That’s Something You’re Interested In



Few rappers are as interesting to watch perform live as Kendrick Lamar. He typically uses a live band, which fits his complex music, and the rapper himself downplays his cerebral side in favour of amping up the crowd. That energy is evident in this video of Kendrick performing at Global Citizen Festival (the NYC event created by Coldplay’s Chris Martin) over the weekend. Whether it’s the opening suite of good kid, m.A.A.d city staples like “Swimming Pools” or leading his band on an extended jazz fusion jam on “m.A.A.d city,” Kendrick is in control. The sound quality is kind of iffy but the scale and power of this performance can’t be denied. Watch Kendrick’s full, hour-long Global Citizen set below.

Phil Witmer is a Noisey Canada staff writer. Follow him on Twitter.