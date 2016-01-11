Here’s Channing Tatum as Beyoncé, Accompanied by Beyoncé, Lip Synching to “Run The World (Girls)”

It is truth universally acknowledged that any performance which begins with a man in drag sat earnestly atop a fake horse cannot be bad. And that’s only the tip of the majestic iceberg that was Channing Tatum’s appearance on Lip Sync Battle on US TV last night. Allow me to explain…

Going head to head against his wife Jenna Dewan Tatum for a ‘Tatum takeover’ to kick start the second series of the show, he took on Beyonce’s “Run The World (Girls)” all did up in a classic Queen B ensemble complete with hair and makeup and his own wind machine. It’s no surprise that he absolutely smashed through the choreography given his role in Magic Mike, but a big shock did come towards the end when actual Beyoncé, flanked by four buff dudes in leather vests, joined Tatum on stage to finish off the performance.

You can watch the full performance below but I’ll just leave this here, to ease you in.

And here we go: