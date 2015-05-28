Here’s Jason Segel Playing David Foster Wallace in the Trailer for ‘The End of the Tour’

The first trailer for the much–discussed David Foster Wallace movie based on David Lipsky’s book Although of Course You End Up Becoming Yourself is finally upon us. The film stars Jason Segel as Wallace and takes place during a five-day road trip in March of 1996 to promote Infinite Jest, which Lipsky tagged along on for as part of a Rolling Stone assignment. Lipsky is played by Jesse Eisenberg.

David Foster Wallace fanboys were initially skeptical when it was announced in late 2013 that Segel would don the bandana, but between the glowing praise at Sundance and this trailer, he might be the perfect man for the job.

