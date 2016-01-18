VICE
Hold the Phone! Kanye West and Kendrick Lamar’s “No More Parties in LA” is Here

Last week, Kim Kardashian announced that her doting husband Kanye West would be reprising a version of his 2010 album promo campaign G.O.O.D. Fridays – in a way he’d already begun the week before, with the freestyle “FACTS” – and Kanye soon delivered on the promise with the incredible “Real Friends”.

He promised more: the song included a snippet of a song called “No More Parties in LA” featuring Kendrick Lamar and produced by Madlib, and it was soon followed by the announcement of an album release date for the long-awaited SWISH. Today, albeit a few days late due to Kanye working on Season 3 of his Yeezy collection, we have been treated to the full length version of No More Parties in LA.

Holy crap guys. Listen below.

