You Didn’t Ask for It, but Here’s Linkin Park’s “In the End” Recreated Using Movie Clips

Mostly, the Internet is simply a platform for Twitter beef and Piers Morgan. But sometimes, it’s OK. For example, last month someone used it to make Adele’s “Hello” infinitely more enjoyable and emotional by re-creating it with hundreds of clips from the most incredible movies you can think of, from Wayne’s World to Star Wars to Charlie’s Angels. All the greats. Anyway, now someone has done the same but with—can you believe—an even more enjoyable and emotional song. That’s right it’s nu metal anthem and karaoke room clearer, “In The End,” by your once faves, Linkin Park.

Created by a YouTube user who goes by the name of The Unusual Suspect, this video has it all. The opening piano line is played by Tom Hanks when he visits that toy shop in Big, and it only gets better from there. You’ve got Gollum and Ace Ventura on the verses, your boy Chucky all up in the chorus, and a particularly glorious bit where emotional key change duty is delegated to John Cleese. The Unusual Suspect has also done you a solid in that they’ve told you precisely how many films are used (183), which means you can have loads of family fun guessing what they are. “Come on, everyone!”—this is you in a few months time, trying not to die in the last 12 hours of your Easter visit home—”It’ll be like that episode of Friends, you know, the one where Ross drives himself insane trying to name all the states! Ha ha!”

Literally the only flaw of this video is that it contains unremovable subtitles. I DONT NEED TO BE REMINDED OF THE WORDS TO “IN THE END” BUDDY.

Anyway, here it is.