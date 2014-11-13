Lorde Covers Jeremih’s “Don’t Tell ‘Em,” Calls Song “Saucy”

During her recent trip to Radio 1’s Live Lounge, Lorde decided to cover Jeremih’s summer banger with YG, “Don’t Tell Em”. Lorde noted how much she loved the melodies, and that she wanted to flip the power dynamic to make the song her own. She also refers to the song as “saucy,” automatically making Lorde the most influential music critic of 2014. Watch as the 18-year-old New Zealander flails and jerks to provide entertainment on multiple levels. Seriously, the only thing that could’ve made this performance any better was if Lorde decided to crip walk while reciting YG’s verse.

This is also your regular reminder that there has yet to be any official word on Jeremih’s album release date.

Slava Pastuk demands to know about Jeremih. – @SlavaP