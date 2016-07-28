Here’s Pusha T and Jeremih’s Jaunty New Song “Paid”

The Nas-produced skateboarding movie The Land just added two more big names to its already-stacked soundtrack. “Paid” features both Pusha T and Jeremih on a soul-pop beat exceptionally peppier than what the both of them are probably used to. Push doesn’t even do his “yuugh” ad-lib, that’s how light-hearted this song is.

Honestly, with Jeremih dropping a “Jefferson” in the chorus (in this case, George from All in the Family, not Thomas) and how much piano is on here, this almost just sounds like a Hamilton outtake. Which is fine! Musical theatre and mainstream rap is a match made in… uh, music publications? Anyway, don’t think too hard about it and listen to “Paid” below via NPR.

Videos by VICE

Phil Witmer is a Noisey Canada staff writer. Follow him on Twitter.