The Dø’s “Trustful Hands” Sounds Like Phoenix Grooving with Moroder





Look at The Dø. So casual, reclining in a jet engine like it’s a chaise lounge. NBD. The Franco-Finnish duo return later this month with their third album—Shake Shook Shaken—and “Trustful Hands,” premiering below, is its lastest teaser. A relatively pared back stroll of a song with a solid gold chorus “Trustful Hands” will pique the ears of It’s Never Been Like That-era Phoenix fans. Something about that guitar riff. In fact it turns out this is the only song on their forthcoming LP with a guitar riff.

“We weren’t sure how it would fit, but we played around with vocal effects and big sounding synths such as the PO-1,” explain the band. “We had to find the right balance between the natural and the digital. It’s a song about losing landmarks, being propelled into the unknown, and trying to make it the nicest possible ride.”

Videos by VICE

“We are sentimental animals,” sings Olivia Merilahti. Indeed we are, and this is nursery rhyme sweet without being saccharine… something about those Moroder-esque synths perhaps. Divine.

Shake Shook Shaken is out via the band’s own label Siamese Squids on 1.27.