Here’s the Full List of 2016 GRAMMY Award Winners

The 58th GRAMMY Awards are currently underway, and, whoa buddy, there are a lot of awards to be won! Here’s the full list of winners, from Album of the Year to Best Opera Recording.

RECORD OF THE YEAR: “Uptown Funk”; Mark Ronson Featuring Bruno Mars; Jeff Bhasker, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars & Mark Ronson, producers; Josh Blair, Riccardo Damian, Serban Ghenea, Wayne Gordon, John Hanes, Inaam Haq, Boo Mitchell, Charles Moniz & Mark Ronson, engineers/mixers; Tom Coyne, mastering engineer; Track from: Uptown Special; Label: RCA Records

ALBUM OF THE YEAR: 1989; Taylor Swift; Jack Antonoff, Nathan Chapman, Imogen Heap, Max Martin, Mattman & Robin, Ali Payami, Shellback, Taylor Swift, Ryan Tedder & Noel Zancanella, producers; Jack Antonoff, Mattias Bylund, Smith Carlson, Nathan Chapman, Serban Ghenea, John Hanes, Imogen Heap, Sam Holland, Michael Ilbert, Brendan Morawski, Laura Sisk & Ryan Tedder, engineers/mixers; Tom Coyne, mastering engineer; Label: Big Machine Records

SONG OF THE YEAR: “Thinking Out Loud”; Ed Sheeran & Amy Wadge, songwriters (Ed Sheeran); Track from: X; Label: Atlantic; Publisher(s): Sony/ATV Music Publishing/BDi Music Limited

BEST NEW ARTIST: Meghan Trainor

BEST ROCK PERFORMANCE: “Don’t Wanna Fight”; Alabama Shakes; Label: ATO Records

BEST MUSICAL THEATER ALBUM: Hamilton; Daveed Diggs, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Jonathan Groff, Christopher Jackson, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Leslie Odom, Jr., Okieriete Onaodowan, Anthony Ramos & Phillipa Soo, principal soloists; Alex Lacamoire, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Bill Sherman, Ahmir Thompson & Tarik Trotter, producers; Lin-Manuel Miranda, composer & lyricist (Original Broadway Cast); Label: Atlantic

BEST COUNTRY ALBUM: Traveller; Chris Stapleton; Label: Mercury Records

BEST RAP ALBUM: To Pimp A Butterfly; Kendrick Lamar; Label: Top Dawg Entertainment/Aftermath Records/Interscope Records

BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE: “Thinking Out Loud”; Ed Sheeran; Track from: X; Label: Atlantic

BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE: “Uptown Funk”; Mark Ronson Featuring Bruno Mars; Track from: Uptown Special; Label: RCA Records

BEST TRADITIONAL POP VOCAL ALBUM: The Silver Lining: The Songs Of Jerome Kern; Tony Bennett & Bill Charlap; Label: RPM Records/Columbia Records

BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM: 1989; Taylor Swift; Label: Big Machine Records

BEST DANCE RECORDING: “Where Are Ü Now”; Skrillex And Diplo With Justin Bieber; Sonny Moore & Thomas Pentz, producers; Sonny Moore & Thomas Pentz, mixers; Track from: Skrillex And Diplo Present Jack Ü; Label: Owsla/Mad Decent/Atlantic

BEST DANCE/ELECTRONIC ALBUM: Skrillex And Diplo Present Jack Ü; Skrillex And Diplo; Label: Owsla/Mad Decent/Atlantic

BEST CONTEMPORARY INSTRUMENTAL ALBUM: Sylva; Snarky Puppy & Metropole Orkest; Label: Impulse!

BEST METAL PERFORMANCE: “Cirice”; Ghost; Label: Loma Vista Recordings

BEST ROCK SONG: “Don’t Wanna Fight”; Alabama Shakes, songwriters (Alabama Shakes); Label: ATO Records; Publisher(s): Alabama Shakes Publishing

BEST ROCK ALBUM: Drones; Muse; Label: Warner Bros. Records

BEST ALTERNATIVE MUSIC ALBUM: Sound & Color; Alabama Shakes; Label: ATO Records

BEST R&B PERFORMANCE: “Earned It (Fifty Shades Of Grey)”; The Weeknd; Track from: Fifty Shades Of Grey (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack); Label: Universal Studios/Republic Records

BEST TRADITIONAL R&B PERFORMANCE: “Little Ghetto Boy”; Lalah Hathaway; Label: Entertainment One/8th Floor

BEST R&B SONG: “Really Love”; D’Angelo & Kendra Foster, songwriters (D’Angelo And The Vanguard); Track from: Black Messiah; Label: RCA Records; Publisher(s): Ah Choo Music Publishing/12:00 AM Music admin. by Universal Polygram International Publishing, Ear

BEST URBAN CONTEMPORARY ALBUM: Beauty Behind The Madness; The Weeknd; Label: Republic

BEST R&B ALBUM: Black Messiah; D’Angelo And The Vanguard; Label: RCA Records

BEST RAP PERFORMANCE: “Alright”; Kendrick Lamar; Track from: To Pimp A Butterfly; Label: Top Dawg Entertainment/Aftermath Records/Interscope Records

BEST RAP/SUNG COLLABORATION: “These Walls”; Kendrick Lamar Featuring Bilal, Anna Wise & Thundercat

Track from: To Pimp A Butterfly; Label: Top Dawg Entertainment/Aftermath Records/Interscope Records



BEST RAP SONG: “Alright”; Kendrick Duckworth, Kawan Prather, Mark Anthony Spears & Pharrell Williams, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar); Track from: To Pimp A Butterfly; Label: Top Dawg Entertainment/Aftermath Records/Interscope Records; Publisher(s): WB Music Corp./Hard Working Black Folks Publishing/EMI April Music, Inc./Even More Water From Nazareth/Sounwave TDE Productions/Sony ATV/In Thee Face Music Publishing/BMG Gold Songs



BEST COUNTRY SOLO PERFORMANCE: “Traveller”; Chris Stapleton; Track from: Traveller; Label: Mercury Nashville

BEST COUNTRY DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE: “Girl Crush”; Little Big Town; Track from: Pain Killer; Label: Capitol Records Nashville

BEST COUNTRY SONG: “Girl Crush”; Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna & Liz Rose, songwriters (Little Big Town); Track from: Pain Killer; Label: Capitol Records Nashville; Publisher(s): Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp./Songs Of Crazy Girl Music, Songs of Universal, Inc., Hoodie Songs, HillarodyRathbone Music admin. by BMG Rights Management (US) LLC

BEST NEW AGE ALBUM: Grace; Paul Avgerinos; Label: Round Sky Music

BEST IMPROVISED JAZZ SOLO: “Cherokee”; Christian McBride, soloist; Track from: Live At The Village Vanguard (Christian McBride Trio); Label: Mack Avenue Records

BEST JAZZ VOCAL ALBUM: For One To Love; Cécile McLorin Salvant; Label: Mack Avenue Records

BEST JAZZ INSTRUMENTAL ALBUM: Past Present; John Scofield; Label: Impulse!

BEST LARGE JAZZ ENSEMBLE ALBUM: The Thompson Fields; Maria Schneider Orchestra; Label: ArtistShare

BEST LATIN JAZZ ALBUM: Made In Brazil; Eliane Elias; Label: Concord Jazz

BEST GOSPEL PERFORMANCE/SONG: “Wanna Be Happy?”; Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, songwriter; Label: RCA Records/Fo Yo Soul Recordings; Publisher(s): Aunt Gertrude Music Publishing admin. by Universal Music-Brentwood Benson Songs and Irving Music, Inc. admin. by Universal Music Publishing

BEST CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN MUSIC PERFORMANCE/SONG: “Holy Spirit”; Francesca Battistelli; Track from: If We’re Honest (Deluxe Edition); Label: Fervent/Curb/Word

BEST GOSPEL ALBUM: Covered: Alive In Asia [Live]; Israel & NewBreed; Label: RGM NewBreed/RCA Inspiration

BEST CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN MUSIC ALBUM: This Is Not A Test; Tobymac; Label: ForeFront Records

BEST ROOTS GOSPEL ALBUM: Still Rockin’ My Soul; The Fairfield Four; Label: Fairfield Four Records

BEST LATIN POP ALBUM: A Quien Quiera Escuchar (Deluxe Edition); Ricky Martin; Label: Sony Music Latin

BEST LATIN ROCK, URBAN OR ALTERNATIVE ALBUM: (Tie) Hasta La Raíz; Natalia Lafourcade; Label: Sony Music Latin and Dale; Pitbull; Label: Mr. 305 / Sony Music Latin

BEST REGIONAL MEXICAN MUSIC ALBUM (INCLUDING TEJANO): Realidades – Deluxe Edition; Los Tigres Del Norte; Label: Fonovisa

BEST TROPICAL LATIN ALBUM: Son De Panamá; Rubén Blades With Roberto Delgado & Orchestra; Label: Ruben Blades Productions

BEST AMERICAN ROOTS PERFORMANCE: “See That My Grave Is Kept Clean”; Mavis Staples; Track from: Your Good Fortune; Label: Anti

BEST AMERICAN ROOTS SONG: “24 Frames”; Jason Isbell, songwriter (Jason Isbell); Track from: Something More Than Free; Label: Southeastern Records; Publisher(s): Songs Of Emchant

BEST AMERICANA ALBUM: Something More Than Free; Jason Isbell; Label: Southeastern Records

BEST BLUEGRASS ALBUM: The Muscle Shoals Recordings; The Steeldrivers; Label: Rounder

BEST BLUES ALBUM: Born To Play Guitar; Buddy Guy; Label: RCA Records/Silvertone Records

BEST FOLK ALBUM: Béla Fleck And Abigail Washburn; Béla Fleck & Abigail Washburn; Label: Rounder

BEST REGIONAL ROOTS MUSIC ALBUM: Go Go Juice; Jon Cleary; Label: FHQ Records

BEST REGGAE ALBUM: Strictly Roots; Morgan Heritage; Label: CTBC Music Group

BEST WORLD MUSIC ALBUM: Sings; Angelique Kidjo; Label: 429 Records

BEST CHILDREN’S ALBUM: Home; Tim Kubart; Label: Tim And The Space Cadets

BEST SPOKEN WORD ALBUM (INCLUDES POETRY, AUDIO BOOKS & STORYTELLING): A Full Life: Reflections at Ninety; Jimmy Carter; Label: Simon & Schuster Audio

BEST COMEDY ALBUM: Live At Madison Square Garden; Louis C.K.; Label: Comedy Dynamics

BEST COMPILATION SOUNDTRACK FOR VISUAL MEDIA: Glen Campbell: I’ll Be Me (Various Artists); Julian Raymond, compilation producer: Label: Big Machine Records

BEST SCORE SOUNDTRACK FOR VISUAL MEDIA: Birdman; Antonio Sanchez, composer; Label: Milan Records

BEST SONG WRITTEN FOR VISUAL MEDIA: “Glory”; Lonnie Lynn, Che Smith & John Stephens, songwriters (Common & John Legend); Track from: Selma; Label: Def Jam/ARTium Records; Publisher(s): BMG Sapphire Songs/John Legend Publishing/Reach Music Songs/Think Common Music Inc/Universal Music – MGB Songs

BEST INSTRUMENTAL COMPOSITION: “The Afro Latin Jazz Suite”; Arturo O’Farrill, composer (Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra Featuring Rudresh Mahanthappa); Track from: Cuba: The Conversation Continues; Label: Motema Music

BEST ARRANGEMENT, INSTRUMENTAL OR A CAPPELLA: “Dance Of The Sugar Plum Fairy”

Ben Bram, Mitch Grassi, Scott Hoying, Avi Kaplan, Kirstin Maldonado & Kevin Olusola, arrangers (Pentatonix); Track from: That’s Christmas To Me; Label: RCA Records

BEST ARRANGEMENT, INSTRUMENTS AND VOCALS: “Sue (Or In A Season Of Crime)”; Maria Schneider, arranger (David Bowie); Track from: Nothing Has Changed; Label: Legacy/Columbia

BEST RECORDING PACKAGE: Still The King: Celebrating The Music Of Bob Wills And His Texas Playboys; Sarah Dodds, Shauna Dodds & Dick Reeves, art directors (Asleep At The Wheel); Label: Bismeaux Records

BEST BOXED OR SPECIAL LIMITED EDITION PACKAGE: The Rise & Fall Of Paramount Records, Volume Two (1928-32); Susan Archie, Dean Blackwood & Jack White, art directors (Various Artists); Label: Third Man Records / Revenant Records

BEST ALBUM NOTES: Love Has Many Faces: A Quartet, A Ballet, Waiting To Be Danced; Joni Mitchell, album notes writer (Joni Mitchell); Label: Rhino

BEST HISTORICAL ALBUM: The Basement Tapes Complete: The Bootleg Series Vol. 11; Steve Berkowitz, Jan Haust & Jeff Rosen, compilation producers; Peter J. Moore & Mark Wilder, mastering engineers (Bob Dylan And The Band); Label: Columbia/Legacy

BEST ENGINEERED ALBUM, NON-CLASSICAL: Sound & Color; Shawn Everett, engineer; Bob Ludwig, mastering engineer (Alabama Shakes); Label: ATO Records

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR, NON-CLASSICAL:



BEST REMIXED RECORDING, NON-CLASSICAL: “Uptown Funk (Dave Audé Remix)”; Dave Audé, remixer (Mark Ronson Featuring Bruno Mars); Label: RCA Records

BEST SURROUND SOUND ALBUM: Amused To Death; James Guthrie, surround mix engineer; James Guthrie & Joel Plante, surround mastering engineers; James Guthrie, surround producer (Roger Waters); Label: Columbia/Legacy

BEST ENGINEERED ALBUM, CLASSICAL: Ask Your Mama; Leslie Ann Jones, John Kilgore, Nora Kroll-Rosenbaum & Justin Merrill, engineers; Patricia Sullivan, mastering engineer (George Manahan & San Francisco Ballet Orchestra)l Label: Avie Records

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR, CLASSICAL: Judith Sherman

BEST ORCHESTRAL PERFORMANCE: Shostakovich: Under Stalin’s Shadow – Symphony No. 10; Andris Nelsons, conductor (Boston Symphony Orchestra); Label: Deutsche Grammophon

BEST OPERA RECORDING: Ravel: L’Enfant Et Les Sortilèges; Shéhérazade; Seiji Ozawa, conductor; Isabel Leonard; Dominic Fyfe, producer (Saito Kinen Orchestra; SKF Matsumoto Chorus & SKF Matsumoto Children’s Chorus); Label: Decca

BEST CHORAL PERFORMANCE: Rachmaninoff: All-Night Vigil; Charles Bruffy, conductor (Paul Davidson, Frank Fleschner, Toby Vaughn Kidd, Bryan Pinkall, Julia Scozzafava, Bryan Taylor & Joseph Warner; Kansas City Chorale & Phoenix Chorale); Label: Chandos

BEST CHAMBER MUSIC/SMALL ENSEMBLE PERFORMANCE: “Filament”; Eighth Blackbird; Label: Cedille Records

BEST CLASSICAL INSTRUMENTAL SOLO: Dutilleux: Violin Concerto, L’Arbre Des Songes; Augustin Hadelich; Ludovic Morlot, conductor (Seattle Symphony); Track from: Dutilleux: Métaboles; L’Arbre Des Songes; Symphony No. 2, ‘Le Double’; Label: Seattle Symphony Media

BEST CLASSICAL SOLO VOCAL ALBUM: Joyce & Tony – Live From Wigmore Hall; Joyce DiDonato; Antonio Pappano, accompanist; Label: Erato

BEST CLASSICAL COMPENDIUM: Paulus: Three Places Of Enlightenment; Veil Of Tears & Grand Concerto; Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor; Tim Handley, producer; Label: Naxos

BEST CONTEMPORARY CLASSICAL COMPOSITION: Paulus: “Prayers & Remembrances”; Stephen Paulus, composer (Eric Holtan, True Concord Voices & Orchestra); Track from: Paulus: Far In The Heavens; Label: Reference Recordings

BEST MUSIC VIDEO: “Bad Blood,” Taylor Swift Featuring Kendrick Lamar; Joseph Kahn, video director; Ron Mohrhoff, video producer; Label: Big Machine Records

BEST MUSIC FILM: Amy (Amy Winehouse); Asif Kapadia, video director; James Gay-Rees, video producer; Label: Universal Music Group

