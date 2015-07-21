Here’s the Migos Performing “Hannah Montana” with a Symphony

Quavo and Takeoff are two very busy Migos as they prepare for the July 31st release of their debut album Young Rich Nation, but they took some time out of their schedules to appear alongside a nine piece symphony to perform “Hannah Montana” over top of a classical arrangement, composed by New York‘s own John Cleary.

Watch as the two musicians rap in their signature triplet bursts over top of bells, whistles, strings, and drums. Everyone comes off looking like a classic man, but the real star of this video is Joanna Mattrey, on violin. Not only did she give a spirited performance, but she’s the one that responded with a resounding “oh yeah!” when asked if she’d ever heard of the Migos. We are all Joanna Mattrey.

Slava Pastuk is Joanna Mattrey – @SlavaP