Watch This Very NSFW Video for Coolio’s New Song About Masturbating to Pornhub

In a video Coolio posted on his Facebook page this week, the “Kenan & Kel Theme” rapper walks out his house wearing reindeer antlers. A cameraman asks Coolio about the deal he recently signed with a major company: “Who’d you sign with?” he asks “Steven Spielberg or some shit?”

“Fuck no,” Coolio says, exhaling sexiness with every breath.

“So what’s the deal? Tell us. Give us the scoop, Coolio.”

“Pornhub.”

“Pornhub? What are you doing with Pornhub, Coolio?”

“Doin’ your mama.”

That’s right. Coolio’s fucking your mama, and he’s celebrating living in a pussy paradise in his new song and music video, “Take It to the Hub”.

A quenched libido is just as important as dieting and exercise. So go rub one out over at PornHub and keep an eye on their brand-new eponymous record imprint, PornHub Records. Oh, and support Coolio by buying his song – as you can tell, the struggle is very real for him right now.

