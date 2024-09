In recent years, a small amount of hackers and gamers have been “Swatting” – anonymously reporting fake hostage situations, shootings, and other violent crimes so elite police units (like SWAT teams) will bust down the doors of unsuspecting people’s homes.

Swatting is a dangerous and expensive prank. It’s also easy to pull off. With SWAT teams and paramilitary gear becoming the norm across America, these calls have predictably chaotic results.