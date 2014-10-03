Here’s What the Stock Market Sounds Like as a Reggae Track

If I’m honest I don’t really know anything about the stock market apart from people get very angsty about it, it’s hard for our generation to ever get on the property ladder, and Leonardo DiCaprio made it look like it was awash with babes and booze and Qualuudes. But anyway there’s a thing called S&P 500, otherwise known as the Standard & Poor’s 500, which is an index that charts stock fluctuations as dictated by the market capitalization of 500 big companies who have common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

Even in writing that sentence I started to doze off a little. In any case, New York-based artist, animator, and sometime music-maker, Bard Edlund has created a song and accompanying video that charts the ups and downs of the 2013 stock market. It’s pleasantly hypnotic and apparently money stuff is on the up. Who knew market fluctuations would make such a sweet little reggae track.