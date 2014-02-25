Hey, Do You Want to Be Really Successful at Something You Love?

Unless you’re a celebrity spawn or have a Rockefeller-y surname, making it in any profession generally involves a lot of hard work. It also tends to involve a break – that moment when someone with a bit of professional clout realises you’re as much of a genius in your chosen field as you tell yourself every night.

The problem is, getting that break isn’t always easy; you either need a chance encounter with a wildly successful peer, or you have to be prepared to self-promote yourself to the point where people purposefully avoid you in social situations. So it’s nice when opportunities come looking for you, like Samsung’s new “Launching People” initiative – a search for undiscovered British and Irish talent.

Videos by VICE

The tech company have recruited four mentors – chef Gizzi Erskine, actor Idris Elba, singer Paloma Faith and photographer Rankin – to work one-on-one with their chosen candidates, helping them to develop their passion and advance their careers. Gizzi, for example, is looking for someone “with a serious passion for the [food] industry” who might be able to “teach [her] a thing or two along the way”.

To apply to be Gizzi’s – or any of the other mentors’ – protege, you just need to make a two-minute video about you and your ambition, write a little biography and upload a photo of yourself to LaunchingPeople.co.uk.

The mentors will choose four candidates to work with one-one-one, spending a couple of weeks together and helping them with their personal projects in the lead up to a grand launch event. The public will then vote for one winner in each category to receive £500 for personal tuition and £2,000 worth of Samsung technology.

Find out everything else you need to know at LaunchingPeople.co.uk