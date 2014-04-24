Hey London, We’re Launching Our New Issue at You Tonight

It’s that time of the month again, friends – time for you to come to our pub and drink beer (or any kind of beverage, really) and talk to people and listen to music, both live and recorded. Why? Because we’re celebrating the launch of our new issue at The Old Blue Last in Shoreditch, and it would be a bit lonely without you.

Playing live are Lindsay Lowend and Acrobat, and you’ll have Noisey DJs and Ed Lilo feat Super Rich Kids on the ones and twos. Doors open at 8PM and its free entry all night, which seems like good enough reason to come in itself.

For anything else you might want to know, check the launch party’s Facebook event page.