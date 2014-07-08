Hiding in Afghanistan: The Interpreters

The interpreters who worked alongside American and NATO forces in Afghanistan are among our bravest and most loyal allies. They played an essential role in sourcing intelligence and educating Western troops about the local culture. Now they’re being abandoned.

In Part 1 of The Interpreters, VICE News correspondent Ben Anderson speaks with Srosh, an interpreter that he first met in December 2010. They spent five weeks together as US Marines attempted to defeat the insurgency in Sangin – the most violent district of Afghanistan’s most violent province. The Marines that Srosh worked for have since returned home, but he remains in hiding.