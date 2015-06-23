Eat Psychedelic Space Cakes in Hierophants’ Video for “Nervous Tic”

Since the dissolution of the Silk Road, the glory days of mail-order narcotics are over, but in their new music video for “Nervous Tic” Hierophants seem to have found a new purveyor of FedEx pharmaceuticals. After ingesting what seems to be some kind of intergalactic space cake, the band transforms into, well, we’re not really sure. Robots or cyborgs or something. Regardless, it’s the type of DIY psychedelia that the band of Aussies will be dishing out on their upcoming debut LP, Parallax Error (September, Goner Records). Made up of members of Ausmuteants and Frowning Clouds, Hierophants has been writing and re-writing music together since 2010. This fall marks their first complete release and if this video is any indication it should be chock full of trippy surf punk and, if we’re lucky, more cameo appearances by the Predator.