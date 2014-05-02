Your Whole Life in 330 bits of Product Placement

If you’re an age conscious man who worries about getting it up and “settling down”, don’t read this. Here lies your past, present and future mapped in 330 bits of product placement.

This four-minute long video is part of a new project from Tunde Adibimpe (of TV On The Radio fame). They’re called Higgins Waterproof Black Magic Band (yeah we don’t know either), and the song is “Mad LifeLine”. The track is magic but Adibimpe’s vocals are so striking that it isn’t a million miles from TVOTR. The video, though, is something else.

Distinctly British, it’s basically Supermarket Sweep meets This Is Your Life. Narrative is replaced by second long clips of the mundane, beginning with Pampers baby wipes and finishing with a discounted steel urn via Nesquik, blue WKD and dentures. It’s cynical but realistic – a tear stained shopping receipt for the whole of your life.

Directed by Ed Morris, watch “Mad Lifeline” here now, before you decide to break up with your girlfriend and spend the bank holiday weekend tipping vodka into your eyes and pretending you’re still at uni.

