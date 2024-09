Photo via Bandcamp

Hinds’ unofficial video for “San Diego” is a quick little quirky montage of everything a band on tour should be doing, and that’s having fun. The video comprises of a bunch of handheld clips of the band goofing off, touring, and drinking. It’s adorable, very DIY, and totally heartwarming. And if you told me this was some new wave Apple commercial for the next iPhone, I wouldn’t even bat an eye at that.

Videos by VICE

Byron Yan is a writer from Toronto. Follow him on Twitter.