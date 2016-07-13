Hinds, Who Can’t Have Nice Things, Release Lush Video for “Warts”

Perhaps it’s because Hinds didn’t expect their almost literally infectious brand of guitar pop to get quite as huge as it has, but their madly entertaining debut record Leave Me Alone’s lo-fi production values are now being regularly overrun by shiny, cool-as-hell videos. It’s all working, too, mostly because the Madrid four-piece take everything shiny and screw with it a little. The video for “Easy” rotted away into blood, guts, and spaghetti in high definition. It ruled.
Now, a month or so on, they’ve released the video for “Warts” and they still can’t have nice things. This time things don’t rot out so much as they turn in a flash of violence. Serious, beautifully shot, jealous rage. It’s underrated.
Watch the video, check out their US tour dates below, and read our interview with Hinds right here.
Hinds Tour Dates:
9/3/2016 – Seattle, WA – Bumbershoot
10/16/2016 – San Francisco, CA – Treasure Island Music Festival
10/17/2016 – Santa Barbara, CA – Velvet Jones
10/19/2016 – Tucson, AZ – Club Congress
10/20/2016 – Phoenix, AZ – Valley bar
10/21/2016 – Los Angeles, CA – Regent Theater
10/22-23/2016 – Silverado Canyon, CA – Beach Goth Festival at Oak Canyon Park
10/24/2016 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall
10/25/2016 – Pontiac, MI – The Pike Room at Crofoot
10/26/2016 – Toronto, ON – Adelaide Hall
10/28/2016 – Brooklyn, NY – Warsaw
10/29/2016 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club
10/30/2016 – Cambridge, MA – The Middle East Downstairs
11/4/2016 – McDade, TX – Sound On Sound Festival at Sherwood Forest Faire
