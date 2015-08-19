Dive Into a Cartoon From the Sixties With Hooton Tennis Club’s “P.O.W.E.R.F.U.L P.I.E.R.R.E”

Y’all remember Hanna Barbera cartoons right? They’re the team behind Yogi Bear, The Smurfs, and Tom and Jerry. Maybe you remember them from Wacky Races. Or perhaps you’ve seen Scooby Doo. Because we’ve all seen Scooby Doo right? I can’t imagine there are children out there right now who don’t get to watch a camp jock, a stoner, a nerd, a trust fun kid and a talking dog take on various bank robbers, murderers, and generally bad people each afternoon after school. That shit was wild!
As we all know, whether you’ve seen one of the above shows, or you’ve seen one of their even older cartoons from the 60s, Hanna Barbera are an old-time cultural staple. Now they’ve inspired the latest video from Hooton Tennis Club for track “P.O.W.E.R.F.U.L P.I.E.R.R.E” – which is fitting, because its alphabetised chorus sounds exactly like the theme song from a cartoon you would watch while enjoying cereal on a Saturday morning on getting loaded on party rings before doing your homework. In true Hooton Tennis Club style, the track also draws from the aural past too, with a distinct sound that’ll tickle the tastebuds of any Teenage Fanclub fans in the house. Watch above. Read the credits (bless those directors with thanks!) and check out the band’s tour dates below:
Conceived, animated and directed by: Alden Volney
Production Company: Riff Raff Films
Executive Producer: Matthew Fone
SEPTEMBER
5th Larmer Tree Gardens End of the Road Festival
6th Portmerion Festival No.6
12th London On Blackheath Festival
OCTOBER
19th Bristol Louisiana
20th Guildford Boiler Room
21st Bedford Esquires
22nd Stoke Sugarmill
23rd Newcastle Think Tank
24th Nottingham Chameleon
25th Tunbridge Wells Forum
26th Southampton Joiners
27th Brighton Green Door
28th Birmingham Hare & Hounds
29th London Hoxton Bar & Kitchen
30th Manchester Soup Kitchen
31st Glasgow The Glad Café