Hopsin Tries to Make Fun of Future, Accidentally Makes His Best Song Ever

It’s been a while since we at Noisey have kept up with Mr. Hopsin. Last we heard he was on a quasi-trip to find himself in Australia and is now in the midst of trying to bring back Freestyle Fridays. Needless to say, it’s with great pleasure to say he’s returned, now joining the illustrious ranks of food item-inspired artists—like but not limited to Eminem, Peaches, Korn, Limp Bizkit and Pearl Jam—as Hash Brown for his newest banger, “No Words.” And we can absolutely say this is probably—no, without a shadow of a doubt—his best song ever.

Now, most listeners will think this is a meta-commentary on the current state of rap but…you’re wrong. It’s really a love letter, a poor—we mean pour lean homage to the finer cadences of Future’s DS2 with the trite and colourful gurrble-verses of Young Thug. This is what we’ve always wanted from you Hopsin, not the fringe/cringe hip-hop talking about pulling up pants or asking “Did the man who invented college/Go to college?” with Method Man’s Tical-eye decor but dropping bars while drinking dirty soda out of seven styrofoam cups. You’re now serving the base and man, this s**t hard.