Premiere: Horse Head: “Love Gang”

In 2015, there’s a vast intersection between the roads of hip-hop and mid-western emo. Filling it, you’ll find a variety of artists dotted along the spectrum: Ryan Hemsworth, Ricky Eat Acid, Wicca Phase Springs Eternal, Coldhart, and Horse Head – whose video for “Love Gang” is premiering in full above. Based out of Los Angeles, California, Horse Head’s music operates on top of the beats more usually associated with Soundcloud-wave rap artists, but subverts that sound with the sort of vocals reserved for diary entries made audible. The video’s suitably low-key. I would describe it for you, but you’ve got eyes. Go and watch it above.

Horse Head will be going on tour with Bricc Baby, Softest Hard and Mackned August 6th starting in San Antonio for 4 days in Texas for the “Summer In Hell” tour. More info here.