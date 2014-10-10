A News Radio Station Gets Its Shit Together and Switches to All-Beyoncé Format

Have you ever been driving in your automobile with the radio on, listening to some boring news-talking radio nerd-guy almost making you fall asleep at the wheel with his blabbering about that Kim Jung Un lady or all the stuff that’s going on in that ISIS country? You probably thought, “Man, this is so boring!” And then you quickly scanned the radio searching for “Drunk in Love” or “Single Ladies” so that you’re not so bored that you drive yourself into a ditch? Well, News92-FM in Houston has got you covered.

The radio station made the decision to switch from a news format to round-the-clock Beyoncé songs. The transition, which started this morning, also led to the laying off of 47 employees because really, who needs journalism when I CAN SEE YOUR HALO-HALO-HAAAAAAALO. As Slate points out, this is possibly just stunting, which they Slate-splain is a temporary move designed to grab some publicity for a format change. So the all-Bey-all-the-time format might not be a permanent thing. Even though, it wouldn’t be the worst idea given that Houston is her home city and who doesn’t like hearing “Crazy in Love” 500 times in a row? It’s gotta be better than learning stuff about like, geo-politimical world issues or whatever. Because again, who needs facts when you can surfbort! Who runs the world? Girls!

So if you’re in Houston, tune into 92FM—sorry, B92—right now because they’re dishing out Beyoncé facts (apparently, she’s a Virgo and loves the number 4!) in between Beyoncé jams. And honestly, how often can you just turn on the radio and hear Beyoncé? You can also livestream it right here, filling in the dangerous void of Beyoncé material on the internet. Let us all bask in the glorious future where the entire world is run by Beyoncé.