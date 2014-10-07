How And Why People Join Copenhagen Gangs

Photo via Wikicommons

Are you looking to join a gang but don’t quite know how to go about it? Or perhaps you’ve already got the head tattoos, but figured out that they weren’t quite as awesome as Pusher made them out to be? Well, good news – the Danish Ministry of Justice recently released a new report on how young people end up joining these groups, what exactly they’re drawn to and how they, in turn, go about leaving on good terms. The report is based on 15 interviews with previous gang members, who have anonymously shared their plethora of wisdom on the who, how and what of Copenhagen gang membership.

We talked to the author of the report, Maria Libek Pedersen, a researcher from the Danish Ministry of Justice to learn more.

VICE: Can you tell us about this study?

Maria: It is an interview study about joining and leaving outlaw motorcycle clubs and criminal gangs. At the Ministry of Justice we have completed several research reports on risk factors associated with joining a gang, the turnover in gangs, and so forth. We wanted to know more about the members’ motivations and experiences. So I talked to 15 people, ten bikers and five gang members, and I asked them why they became members and how they did it. I also asked them about being a member: positive sides, negative sides, criminal activities, structure, hierarchy and given that most of the interviewed had already left their gang, we talked about their reasons for leaving and problems that might follow.

So what did you learn?

First of all, it’s important to distinguish between outlaw motorcycle clubs and criminal gangs. In Denmark, they are often treated the same because they both consist of adult members and because the members commit serious offenses. There are some similarities, but for the most part, they are different in structure, and activities. The ways in which they get new members are different.

How so?

Well, both bikers and gang members talk about self-recruitment. They don’t have to do anything to get in contact with potential new members, because many young people are interested in getting to know them. Most gangs are located in a certain neighborhood and the members grew up together. There’s no real threshold with regards to getting in. One of the interviewed explained that the older guys in the neighborhood – the gang members – run the gang business. They shoot people, commit robbery, and so on. The young boys don’t. But they all play football together. The older guys look out for the younger ones; they buy them food and give them money. When they get older, they have the opportunity to join the gang if they want to, but they’re not forced into the gang. According to the interviewed, there’s no pressure to join, but in my opinion it would take a strong person to stay outside, when you’re so close to the gang and all the members are friends and family.

What about the bikers?

For one thing, the structure of motorcycle clubs is far more formal. Sometimes they host big parties and invite people from their network to come, including potential new members. It’s important to have personal connections inside the club to be offered a chance to prove what you’re made of. For instance, that you have good fighting skills or that you’re good at making money. New members have to be able to offer the club something and they have to be trustworthy. Normally, it takes around two years before newcomers can ‘apply’ for full membership. In the meantime they have to provide services to the members: clean up, go and get food, stand guard and so forth. Some of the interviewed have also been pressured to commit assaults.

So why do people want to join?

Almost all of the interviewed talked about brotherhood, a sense of community, with people like themselves. Before joining they didn’t feel like they fit in anywhere. Few mentioned criminal activities as a reason for them to join, but for most parts it’s about recognition, acceptance, fascination, status and respect.

So what kinds of people are drawn to the gangs?

Most bikers and gang members are characterized by multiple risk factors and they have a criminal record before joining. We know that from other studies. As already mentioned, they would like to be around people like themselves and like the rest of us, they would like to be good at something and to be appreciated. At the same time, they are thrill seekers, and even though crime isn’t the main reason for them to join, their individual crime rates increase when they become members.

How do people go about leaving the gangs?

Some of the interviewed just left, while others still get intensive psychological counseling and need to take massive security precautions. It’s important to remember that most of the people I talked to cooperate with the authorities. They aren’t representative for the larger group of bikers and gang members. They have had a harder time leaving than most members do. We just finished a study on the turnover in outlaw motorcycle clubs and criminal gangs and the results indicate that from June 2009 to October 2013 one third of all members left, thus the turnover is quite big. According to those interviewed in this study, the reason for wanting to leave is crucial. Different groups accept different arguments, but normally gang members are younger than bikers when they leave and it appears as if the gangs accept a greater variety of reasons.

What’s the most common reason for leaving?

Most members simply age or mature. Their priorities change. Instead of participating in gang activities, they want to get married, have children and be good role models. Being a biker or a gang member in one of these criminal gangs is extremely stressful. When the members grow older, they just want a normal life without the risk of yet another prison sentence. Some of the bikers are also disappointed. The brotherhood they revered didn’t turn out to be that great after all.

So what about all the problems associated with leaving a gang?

It’s mainly about the lifestyle. Some of them are used to spending a lot of money and now they have to work a poorly paid job and travel by bus. But it’s also about losing friends. And it’s about identity. They have to redefine themselves. Some of them are afraid that they won’t be able to get a job and that the police will continue to treat them as bikers or gang members. Being a biker or a gang member hasn’t been cost-free for anyone in this study. They have had a good time, but they don’t think the membership has been worth the price they’re paying for it.

