How Are The Maccabees So Physically Attractive After All These Years?

We’re sorry to start the day with some rampant objectification, but this is more a question of science than anything else. As anyone who saw The Libertines recent comeback shows will attest to, a rock’n’roll lifestyle can take its toll on even the most fresh-faced of pretty young things. Even bands like Swim Deep, still on their debut album, look like eccentric retirees occasionally let out of a benevolence centre. Yet the curious case of the Maccabees continues, as the years fly by their looks become ever more devastating. Did Pharrell tell them his secret at a Capital Summertime Ball in years gone by? Are they sponsored by Kiehl’s? Perhaps we’ll never know – for now we can only marvel at their new video for “Marks To Prove It”. Make sure to watch in hi-def, those pores deserve it.

We’re sure they spent a lot of time and hard work on this song also. Well done or whatever.