How to Eat an Orange During the Zombie Apocalypse

This government-issued film strip will teach you the basics of orange consumption in the event of an outbreak of the walking dead. Please follow all of the steps for the best fruit experience. If zombies have already claimed the earth, feel free to comment on your location and the available weaponry, for rescue and identification purposes.



Writer: Heather Anne Campbell

Storyboard Director: Sean Glaze/LordSpew

Voice Talent: Eric Moneypenny, Heather Anne Campbell

Animation: Sean Solomon, Garrett Davis, Sean Glaze/LordSpew, Matt Marblo

Design: Marcos Cohen, Violet Bruce, Jiyoon Shin, Janessa Warren

Editor: Nick Reczynski