How-To: Make Cold Brew Coffee with Rob Dunne

In this week’s episode of “How To”, resident coffee connoisseur Rob Dunne teaches us coffee lovers how to make a cold brew. Slow brewed, ice cold, and with a kick of citrus, it’s the ideal coffee recipe for Summer.

“How To Make a Cold Brew Coffee with Rob Dunne” is the second episode in a new series from Mikado King Choco, where we get schooled in how to step our coffee breaks up a notch. Next week, Rob will back to show us how to make a Mikado Mocha Macchiato, but in the mean time, you’ve only got a week to nail the cold brew – so get practicing.

Videos by VICE

Last week:

How-To: Make a Mikado Mocha Machiatto with Rob Dunne