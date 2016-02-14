Listen to Hudson Mohawke’s 2016 Valentine’s Day Slow Jam Mix

Photo by Jason Bergman

It’s Valentine’s Day, so either you feel like a total loser over not having a date, freak out about making sure your plans all come together, or you quietly ignore it, going about your day. Whatever your case may be in approaching today, you’d be remiss not to listen to some solid tracks. Which is why Hudson Mohawke did it big today, and put out his new installment of his Valentine’s Day Slow Jam Mix. It’ll make you feel love for those around you, yourself, or maybe just HudMo.