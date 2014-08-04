Huey Morgan sends for Jamie XX on his show

Huey Morgan seems like a nice guy. Well, apart from that time he threw a hissy fit and stormed off Never Mind The Buzzcocks after an innocuous question from Rizzle Kicks. And that time he drunkenly attacked his fellow 6 Music DJ Lauren Laverne after she did better than him at the Sony awards, tweeting, “Ask me to cover for her and up her ratings. Fuck that shit. Kenickie? Please” and “‘You got no idea what I put into my shows. She just shows up and plays on twitter. Ain’t that BS?”

Over the weekend Huey started playing Jamie XX’s new record “All Under One Roof Raving”, but stopped the track after around a minute. “Yo I’m real sorry about that, that’s Jamie XXXX, he’s a resident DJ here…that was kind of nuts, I’m sorry about that.”

Videos by VICE

Jamie XX is one of the resident DJs on 6 Music’s dance show 6 Mix, it was unclear what he was apologising for, maybe there was a technical difficulty.

He then quickly tried to wipe the slate the clean by playing white hot jam “Get Free” by The Vines. After that track finished, he went on to say “That’s a little more like it man, damn I don’t know why they had me playing that other track for, man I was listening to it for the first time. I dunno, Jamie XX, a lot of people like him, I like him, but that track…you can’t do DJ work on Pro-Tools, please.

You can listen to the whole thing here. It happens about 1 hour and 58 minutes in.

Some thoughts about that:

1) Guess it turns out Huey just shows up without programming his own show, or even listening to the tracks involved, after all.

2) What is going on within the ranks of 6 Music. What’s next, Lamacq telling Liz Kershaw to go suck her mum? Gideon Coe photoshopping a porn pic so it looks like Radcliffe is doing Maconie?

3) The track was commissioned for a forthcoming compilation celebrating 25 years of XL Recordings. It combines samples from the span of time, so it’s sort of a patchwork. Presumably Pro Tools is the ideal software to use for this. You can’t use Pro Tools for live DJing, but unless by “DJ work” Huey means all electronic music, he comes off like a bit of a tosser.

4) He is a bit of a tosser.

Does BBC Radio Still Have a Diversity Problem?.