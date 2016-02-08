Hurry Up and Chill the Fuck Out With Ufornia’s Newest Track “Impatience”

Ufornia are back with a new single, “Impatience”, following their acclaimed EP “Fall Into the Real”. The feeling of impatience is the arch nemesis to “dude don’t harsh my vibe” advocates everywhere, but it affects even the best of us. It’s that feeling of complete anxiety crawling up your spine telling you that you have to grow up now, you have to fall in love now and you have to get the best job of your career right now. It’s the speeding convertible down the highway of life that sounds tantalizing in theory, but really just fucks your hair up and chaps your lips, leaving you desperate for the slower days of the past.

Like the feeling of impatience, the Copenhagen-based shoegazers’ new track is rife with an airy tinge of nostalgia to the vocals set to an unwaivering locomotive beat. The chorus’ repeating mantra “impatience of your heart” rings in as both a warning and a wish. We want the love, but do we know what to do once we get it? What we do know for sure is that we want more of Ufornia’s gentle melodies and restlessly soothing noise pop.

“Impatience” is the first single from Ufornia’s new album in progress, set to drop later in 2016.

Don’t miss Ufornia live at Musikhuset February 19th, where you’ll catch all the oldies and a peek at more new stuff.