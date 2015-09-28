“I Know There’s Gonna Be Good Times” in the Official Video From Jamie xx, Young Thug and Popcaan

Jamie xx’s “I Know There’s Gonna Be Good Times” has been one of the breakout hits of the Summer because, in the year of our lord, 2015, it’s a fact that people at cookouts the world over have whined out to lines like “I’mma ride in that pussy like it’s a stroller”, “pop quiz, it’s a pop quiz”, and “then go fast she’s a speed raaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaacer” with vigor and excitement. Why? Because god damn: have you heard another song like “I Know There’s Gonna Be Good Times” this year? You haven’t because it’s the best. So much so that we put it at the top of Noisey’s best songs of 2015 so far.

It’s clear now that the good times are gonna keep on rolling because that stand-out track from Jamie xx’s debut album In Colour has been given an official video release. Directed by Rollo Jackson, it mostly features Young Thug and Popcaan with a little snippet of Jamie djing and a plane carrying around an advertisment for “good times” spliced in between. Watch below and look out for Annie Mac’s Radio 1 show between 7pm and 9pm tonight where an official Skepta remix of “Good Times” will recieve its first play.