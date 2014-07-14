I Love You, Mate: The Best Grime Remixes of American R&B

While other genres have remixed vintage early-2000s R&B legends to death (RIP BrandyHouse, 2011-2014), a clutch of grime artists have dipped their toes in with refreshing results. Fellow anglophile Alexander Iadarola and I rounded up our favorite tunes, which you should play back-to-back next time you’re trying to unite a dancefloor of cowboys and rudeboys or convince a bunch of horny American teens to drink tea with their pinkies out.

Hold tight nitpicker mandem: while homegrown R’n’G is its own wonderful beast we’re strictly dealing with trans-Atlantic bits, because we’re American and we do what we want.

