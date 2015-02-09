I Tested the Limits of Grammy Viewers’ Stupidity

Like most people who are delusional enough to consider themselves above mainstream music, I did not watch a single second of the Grammys. There’s something about seeing millionaires pat other millionaires on the backs while I struggle to pay my rent every month that seems irritating.

But there was one thing I was I was mildly interested in. You might remember last month, Kanye West released a song with Paul McCartney. This led to some internet jokesters tweeting that they’d never heard of Paul McCartney and that Kanye West had given this unknown artist a career. It was clearly a joke to anyone who understands what a joke is, has ever been in the same room as a joke, or has read about jokes in a book.

Many sites, including Buzzfeed, E! Online, Death & Taxes, and ABC News, who were too lazy or stupid to do two seconds’ worth of research to check the sincerity of said tweets, picked up on the “story.” The thing even ended up on Good Morning America for Christ’s sake! The anchors were “shocked” to hear that those dang ol’ youngsters had never heard of the Paul McCartney, Beatle and music icon. They facepalmed on national television at the sad state of this generation.

“There is no way people are actually this fucking stupid,” I thought. I know there are people out there who don’t understand sarcasm or satire when it’s staring them right in the face but like a mythical beast out in the wild, I wanted to see it close up. So while Sir Paul and Lord West performed with Lady Rihanna at the Grammys, I did a little fishing on Twitter. I trolled and I trolled hard. Because I wanted to test how deep this lake of stupidity really is. So I fired off some tweets that could in no possible, conceivable way be mistaken for an actual person’s opinion. Was it a dick move on my part? Yes, absolutely. But also, keep in mind: These people can vote.



I started by casting a short line into Lake Troll:

Seriously, who is Paul McCartney? I’d never heard of him before Kanye West. This is my real opinion and I should be mocked. — Dan Ozzi (@danozzi) February 9, 2015

And then this one, which lays the sarcasm on extra thick:

I am young and know who Kanye West is and think he is good. Conversely, I have never heard of Paul McCartney, being young. — Dan Ozzi (@danozzi) February 9, 2015

And then once I’d heard Beck won some award, I explored into farther waters.

I don’t know who Beck is either. I know who Rihanna and Kanye West are because they are good but I don’t know who Beck is. Is Beck new? — Dan Ozzi (@danozzi) February 9, 2015

And one more for good measure.

My favorite artists are: Kanye West Rihanna Taylor Swift I know who they are. Here are artists I’ve never heard of: Paul McCartney Beck — Dan Ozzi (@danozzi) February 9, 2015

And then I sat back and let ’em jump into the boat…

Clearly Kaleb and Ethan’s dad didn’t pick up on it and he has reproduced multiple times:

There seemed to be some sort of generational gap with this woman, whose stupidity has also been verified by Twitter:

This person claims to be a Beatles fan but can’t give me a straight answer about Saint Pepper:

And then there’s this person with a Jay Z lyric as a username…

After this, I thought, surely this person will see what’s going on and we’ll all have a good laugh about this misunderstanding. But she doubled down.

Buddy! Come on! Pick up on this so we can all go to bed.

OK, now I am bordering on weird Twitter. You now understand that this is a joke, right? RIGHT?

At this point I decide it’s time to show my hand as much as possible here.

There it is. Please tell me you understand the joke now, Lyrically Inclined. You can vote and reproduce and drive automobiles on the road with the rest of us!

Later, humanity. I’m outta here.

Dan Ozzi is on Twitter and has not heard of Pall McCarpley – @danozzi