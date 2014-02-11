I Was a Preteen Alice Cooper Af Vasilis Lolos februar 11, 2014, 3:00am Del X Facebook ShareCopied to clipboard For more of Vasilis’s artwork, visit his website. Tagget:Alice Cooper, bedrooms, Comics!, Metal, Music, school, teens Del X Facebook ShareCopied to clipboard Merefra VICE This Is the Artwork for the Weeknd’s Next Album, ‘Starboy’ 22.09.16 Af Phil Witmer Frank Ocean’s Candidness and the Ambitious Blood Orange: Expert Witness with Robert Christgau 19.09.16 Af Robert Christgau Jack White Played “We’re Going to Be Friends” on ‘Jools Holland’ and No, I’m Not Crying, You’re Crying 14.09.16 Af Phil Witmer Five Years of Noisey: Here’s What We Have Coming 14.09.16 Af Noisey Staff