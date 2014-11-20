The Pets of Japan

Melbourne photographer ​Heather L​ighton recently returned from the world capital of kawaii, and although we’re sure she saw a lot of interesting things, she mostly chose to take pictures of cute kids and hilarious pets.

There’s an argument that the west’s obsession with Japan as a saccharine, novelty wonderland that exists only to fuel our green tea Kit Kat–flavored fantasies is patronizing and archaic. But come on. There’s a picture here of someone taking a raccoon for a walk. We’re only human, people.

