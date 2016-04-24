Ice Cube Reunited All of N.W.A. and Brought out Kendrick Lamar This Weekend at Coachella

Photo by Timothy Norris

On last weekend’s installment of Coachella, one of the cooler guest performances was Ice Cube reuniting most of N.W.A. Most of being key, because Dr. Dre was conspicuously absent. It appeared that Ice was well aware of this, and came back this week to top it. Last night during his Coachella set, none other than Dr. Dre himself came out to add some excitement to the set. The group performed two of Dre’s hits including “Still D.R.E.” and “California Love” (strangely no N.W.A. songs as a crew). Later on, Ice further solidified his night by bringing out none other than Kendrick Lamar to top it all off.

Videos by VICE

Watch footage below, via Billboard.