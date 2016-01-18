NWA to Reunite for Live Shows?

NWA are one of the greatest rap groups to ever walk this earth. We know this, because we can feel their presence and history everywhere. They broke down walls, making it alright to be yourself, for artists to say what they wanted to say (“If NWA didn’t exist, would you have ‘South Park’ or ‘The Osbournes’? Would you have ‘The Sopranos,’ things like that?” – Ice Cube). They inspired and soundtracked a generation, and along the way, released some of the stand-out tracks from the proverbial hip-hop back catalogue in the sky with everything from “Straight Outta Compton” to solo albums like Ice Cube’s AmeriKKKa’s Most Wanted. Dude’s literally killed it. Which is why they’re being inducted into the Rock’n’Roll Hall of Fame this year.

Yet there’s one thing that sucks about NWA: we’ll never get to see them live again. At least not in their original form. But we may be getting a small respite this year. Speaking to the cleverly named American talk show The Talk, Ice Cube said his set at this year’s Coachella Festival – where he’s billed as a solo act – could end up being so much more. “I’ve got some tricks up my sleeves… I’m gonna try to bring the members of N.W.A. together. Give everybody a little history lesson on Ice Cube and N.W.A., West Side Connection, everything I’ve been doing over the years.” So obviously, given that Snoop Dogg and ‘Tupac’ performance a few years back, where Tupac appeared in a hologram form, some have taken Ice Cube’s comments to mean he’ll be doing the same at this year’s festival. Take a look at the video below.