Let the New Iceage Video for “Against the Moon” Take Your Breath Away

Warning, “Against the Moon” is a commitment.

Copenhagen’s favorite sons Iceage have released the greatest video you’ll see today with “Against the Moon,” streaming and endlessly repeatable above. Using stark black & white imagery and featuring actor Dan van Husen (known for appearances in Fellini’s Casanova and Herzog’s Nosferatu the Vampyre amongst others), the video elevates the already breathtaking track from the critically acclaimed LP Plowing Into The Field Of Love (out now). Take it in and clear your schedule for the afternoon, this will be on repeat all day.

ICEAGE on TOUR

Fri. Nov. 21 – Utrecht, NL @ Le Guess Who? Festival

Sat. Nov. 22 – Hamburg, DE @ Uebel & Gefahrlich

Sun. Nov. 23 – Trier, DE @ Exhaus

Mon. Nov. 24 – Berlin, DE @ Berghain Kantine

Tue. Nov. 25 – Esslingen, DE @ Komma

Wed. Nov. 26 – Vienna, AT @ Arena

Thu. Nov. 27 – Munich, DE @ Strom

Fri. Nov. 28 – Zurich, CH @ Kinski

Sat. Nov. 29 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique

Sun. Nov. 30 – Antwerpen, BE @ Het Bos

Mon. Dec. 1 – Paris, FR @ Nouveau Casino

Tue. Dec. 2 – London, UK @ 100 Club

Thu. Dec. 4 – Miami, FL @ Gramps (The Church of York presents Art Basel Art Capitalism)

Sat. Dec. 20 – Copenhagen, DK @ Koncerthuse