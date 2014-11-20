Let the New Iceage Video for “Against the Moon” Take Your Breath Away

Warning, “Against the Moon” is a commitment.
Copenhagen’s favorite sons Iceage have released the greatest video you’ll see today with “Against the Moon,” streaming and endlessly repeatable above. Using stark black & white imagery and featuring actor Dan van Husen (known for appearances in Fellini’s Casanova and Herzog’s Nosferatu the Vampyre amongst others), the video elevates the already breathtaking track from the critically acclaimed LP Plowing Into The Field Of Love (out now). Take it in and clear your schedule for the afternoon, this will be on repeat all day.
ICEAGE on TOUR
Fri. Nov. 21 – Utrecht, NL @ Le Guess Who? Festival
Sat. Nov. 22 – Hamburg, DE @ Uebel & Gefahrlich
Sun. Nov. 23 – Trier, DE @ Exhaus
Mon. Nov. 24 – Berlin, DE @ Berghain Kantine
Tue. Nov. 25 – Esslingen, DE @ Komma
Wed. Nov. 26 – Vienna, AT @ Arena
Thu. Nov. 27 – Munich, DE @ Strom
Fri. Nov. 28 – Zurich, CH @ Kinski
Sat. Nov. 29 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique
Sun. Nov. 30 – Antwerpen, BE @ Het Bos
Mon. Dec. 1 – Paris, FR @ Nouveau Casino
Tue. Dec. 2 – London, UK @ 100 Club
Thu. Dec. 4 – Miami, FL @ Gramps (The Church of York presents Art Basel Art Capitalism)
Sat. Dec. 20 – Copenhagen, DK @ Koncerthuse