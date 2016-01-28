Ida Kudo’s New Track “Killer” is Elegantly Potent

She goes by the name Ida Kudo – and her game is electro pop. Set to officially drop tomorrow, “Killer” is the first new release from Ida since her EP Icy Icy hit the streets last March, and if you dig splashy electro stuff like Kate Boy, this one’s right up your alley.

“Killer” is nothing short of lyrical ninjutsu, fusing dark synths with light vocals and the tender with the intense, contrasting a structured soundscape with vicious lyrics about samurai killers and settling scores. It’s comfortably experimental and somewhat reminiscent of a Bond intro song, in the sense that it will playfully prime your killer instincts and leave you ready for action (and it totally works when played over a kaleidoscopic flurry of naked lady-silhouettes).

BTW, fair warrning: This song will – it will – immediately make you want to do nothing but put on spandex and re-enact the entire katana fight scene from Kill Bill. Don’t say we didn’t warn you.

Catch Ida Kudo live at Hulgårds Plads at 4PM on January 30th.