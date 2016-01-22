Supergroup Alert! Hear the First Track From Iggy Pop and Josh Homme’s Secret Album

It’s been a while since a rock super-group has assembled. Sometimes this Frankenstein’s creation of supserstars can explode into excellence: Them Crooked Vultures combining the power of Foo Fighters, Led Zeppelin and Queens of the Stone Age; The Highwaymen tossing Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson and Kris Kristofferson in one sturdy pot, resulting in a potent brew; or Velvet Revolver, which was essentially just Guns N’Roses with a dash of Wasted Youth. It can also implode in a spectacular black hole of fail. Remember that time Mick Jagger, Joss Stone, Damien Marley, Dave Stewart and A. R. Rahman tried to meld reggae, stadium rock and traditional Indian beats? Yeah, we’ve attempted to scrub it from our memory too.

This time it’s Iggy Pop and supergroup veteran Josh Homme who are jumping into bed together. Accompanied by Matt Helders of the Arctic Monkeys, Matt Sweeney, the line-up is rounded off by Homme’s Queens of the Stone Age pals Troy Van Leeuwen and Dean Fertita. Sneakily, the band have recorded an entire album, Post-Pop Depression in secret after Iggy slide into Homme’s inbox with a message asking to collaborate. Thankfully, we know the collaboration doesn’t stink because they dropped by The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to chat about the album and perform the first track “Gardenia”. It’s a sprawling, dare we say it, Bowie-esque number, Iggy in finer form than ever and Homme’s distinctive driving guitar melodies firmly anchoring his florid vocals. Basically: it’s shit hot stuff and this album cannot come soon enough as a happier contrast to the extensive mourning the rock world has experienced for the past two weeks. Watch the live performance and listen to the full audio below: