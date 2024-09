Do you love Makonnen yet? There’s no way you can’t love him, at this point in the game. Last year, his EP I LOVE MAKONNEN 2 proved he was a hit machine, capable of solid songs like “Trust Me Danny.” Today, ILoveMakonnen dropped his new video for the previously released track, “Big Gucci.” Seeing as Gucci is apparently not getting out in March, it only makes sense to put out as much positive energy in the universe to free the trap god.