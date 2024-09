If you haven’t noticed by now, we love iLoveMakonnen (let’s go get that moon technology, fam). The Atlanta singer-rapper-whatever just dropped a new off of his forthcoming mixtape Drink More Water 5 coming out March 31. Makonnen comes through with the red dragon flow, and the beat sounds like the sonic equivalent of a carnival. If this is a taste of how the rest of DMW5 sounds, we’re down. #HYDRATE.

Stream the freestyle below, and listen for the Noisey co-sign in his verse.