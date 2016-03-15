iLoveMakonnen Goes “Solo” on the Latest ‘Drink More Water 6’ Banger

When you’re Super Chef Makonnen, you can make bangers from scratch, and “Solo,” the latest offering from the forthcoming, triumphant Drink More Water 6, showcases just how crafty the ATL hip-hop star is at turning observational quirks into good music. In a short interview with Zane Lowe, whose Beats 1 show premiered the single, Makonnen tells the story of wearing everyone out in a studio session with his tireless drive and then improvising a song about how he doesn’t need anyone else around to assist. “In life, you get out there and do it solo if nobody wants to ride with you.” Stream “Solo” below and keep an eye out for Drink More Water 6, out this Friday.