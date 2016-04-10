iLoveMakonnen Dropped Three New Songs Leading Up to His Birthday

Photo via Makonnen’s Instagram



Super Chef Makonnen. Red Dragon Makonnen. These are just a few things our pal iLoveMakonnen goes by, but maybe today it might be most fitting to call him “Super Heartwarming Makonnen” after listening to the new freestyle he dropped earlier today. “I Remember Makonnen” is over ten minutes long, and it’s something really serene, describing the beginning of his career to where he’s at now. It goes to show how far he’s come, able to deliver a long stream of consciousness like this.

UPDATE (5:03 PM): iLoveMakonnen dropped the second new song leading up to his birthday, the Sonny Digital produced “Stay With Me Tonight.” It’s that classic Makonnen smoothness, his voice sounding as slick and great as ever. He also dropped another track, “Swimming In The Money” which he described as “not a diss song, just a real song.”