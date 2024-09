Once again, iLoveMakonnen just dropped a new song that’s trippy and cool as fuck. In “Trust Me Danny” produced by Danny Wolf, the beat and production provided to the track is warbly and strange, fueling a cadence and flow perfectly suited for a video about doing hella drugs. In the video, Makonnen proves he’s friends with everybody, because let’s be real, at the end of the day, everybody is friends with the Red Dragon.