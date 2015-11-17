iLoveMakonnen Is the Romantic Dragon in “Second Chance”

We all love iLoveMakonnen because with each new song he keeps pushing his music to further heights and limits. This will be especially evident when his new EP dropping this Friday November 20. To show off some of that, he premiered a brand new song, “Second Chance.” The track features some of the best singing Makonnen has delivered to date. He takes effort to go for every vocal register he has to express adequate emotion. DJ Mustard’s beat follows the ascendance of Makonnen’s voice, giving it a classic ballad feel but remaining slow-danceable.

Watch iLoveMakonnen in Noisey Atlanta: