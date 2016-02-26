ILoveMakonnen Sets off His New Mixtape ‘Drink More Water 6’ Correctly with His “Sellin” Video

Just a couple months after he dropped his second self-titled EP, OVO-signed hydration enthusiast ILoveMakonnen has returned. The Atlanta rapper shared his new collaboration with Tunji Ige, ‘Don’t Do Too Much’, a stoned, laid-back track replete with a Bobby Shmurda shout-out.

Then, a couple hours later, he dropped a brand new video for “Sellin”, and announced details of his newest, thirst quenching mixtape Drink More Water 6. You could probably view “Sellin” as a very strange, spiritual successor to the All Time Makonnen Classic “I Don’t Sell Molly No More.” The video features Makonnen rolling through an art gallery, taking in as much culture as he can. Whether he’s selling drugs or not, Makonnen will come through with the solid tracks.

The mixtape is out March 18, and will feature the previously streamed ‘Live For Real’ and ‘Big Gucci’.

You can stream ‘Don’t Do Too Much’ below, and check out the video for “Sellin’.” ‘