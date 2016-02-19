Watch iLoveMakonnen Party Poolside with Your Significant Other in “Where Your Girl At”

In case you’ve been cryogenically frozen for a year and thusly unable to hear any new music, iLoveMakonnen’s Richie Souf produced iLoveMakonnen 2 single “Where Your Girl At” is the hardest, funniest shit out right now by some distance, and today it gets a video that appreciates the vision. Makonnen’s partying hard in a pool full of girls while distraught dudes wake up alone and get stood up for dates because who could possibly ever match the swag? Like the song itself, the video is harsh, funny, oversexed, and absurd all at once. Watch “Where Your Girl At” below and if you haven’t already, grab the iLoveMakonnen 2 EP for cheap right here. HEUUUUGHHH!

Craig has somehow still not met the Super Chef. Follow him on Twitter.